[SBS Star] Lee Dae Hwi Cleverly Recycles a Gift He Received from His Fans
[SBS Star] Lee Dae Hwi Cleverly Recycles a Gift He Received from His Fans

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.07
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Dae Hwi Cleverly Recycles a Gift He Received from His Fans
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Lee Dae Hwi certainly knows the way to move his fans.

On January 5, Wanna One dropped the 38th episode of its reality show 'Okay Wanna One' on its official social media account.

On this episode, Wanna One's Lee Dae Hwi and Hwang Min Hyun shared the behind scenes of SBS'
music show 'Inkigayo'.
Lee Dae Hwi & Hwang Min HyunWhen Hwang Min Hyun asked, "Did you know that this would be our last time to make appearance in a music show as Wanna One?"
Lee Dae Hwi & Hwang Min HyunLee Dae Hwi answered, "I heard. I almost burst into tears when I saw the video coming out of the screen behind the stage because it had all of our pictures starting from our early albums to our last album."
Lee Dae Hwi & Hwang Min HyunHe added, "This ribbon was actually from a dosirak (packed meal) that our fans sent us, but I took it to use it as a stage costume."
Lee Dae Hwi & Hwang Min HyunHwang Min Hyun replied, "You are a genius. I never thought of that."
Lee Dae Hwi & Hwang Min HyunThen, Lee Dae Hwi shyly smiled and said, "I am. A little."
Lee Dae Hwi & Hwang Min HyunOn December 9 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Lee Dae Hwi actually showed up on the stage wearing a red ribbon he mentioned in the video and the fans who later find out the fact that it was his way of showing gratitude to his fans were deeply moved by his sweet gesture.

Meanwhile, Lee Dae Hwi is planning on taking a brief break after finishing Wanna One's last concert 'Therefore' which will be held on January 24 to 27.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
