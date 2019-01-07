SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS RM Moves His Fans with a Touching Acceptance Speech
K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM made his fans burst into tears with a candid, heartwarming acceptance speech.

On January 6, the annual awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
33rd Golden Disc AwardsOn this day, many K-pop artists such as BTS, Wanna One, and TWICE who played a huge role in spreading the concept of Hallyu (the Korean Wave) made appearance at the event.

'Golden Disc Awards' celebrated their glowing achievements with meaningful awards but there was only one group who could have the honor of winning Album of the Year award, one of the two grand prizes of the awards ceremony.
BTSA big cheer filled the air when the presenter called BTS' name since the group won Album of the Year award for two consecutive years.
BTSRM began his speech by saying, "I would like to give credit to ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club), who would be watching this very moment for sure."
BTSHe continued, "For the past year, I've been truly happy. People added a lot of glorious modifiers in front of our name, and that was more than what we deserved. It was kind of overwhelming, but we were grateful at the same time. That's why we had a bit of a hard time in the first half of 2018."
BTSRM added, "We felt empty because we thought that it contained more meaning than what we created, and we wondered if this truly is what we wanted. But I think that the title is up to us. Lots of people must have been surprised after hearing our name for the first time but now it sounds so natural and suits us."

He continued, "If we work hard enough to live up to our names, I believe that those modifiers which sounds excessive at the moment will eventually suit us. We really appreciate it."
BTSRM wrapped up his speech by saying, "I would like to think that we are just borrowing this title for a moment. We will work hard and try not to behave in a pretentious manner. I love you." 

Meanwhile, BTS received six awards in total at this year's 'Golden Disc Awards'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= JTBC Golden Disc Awards)

(SBS Star)        
