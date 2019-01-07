SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V's Kind Gesture to NU'EST W Makes Fans Go "Awww"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V's Kind Gesture to NU'EST W Makes Fans Go "Awww"

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.07 11:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Vs Kind Gesture to NUEST W Makes Fans Go "Awww"
K-pop fans flood BTS V with praise for his kind gesture towards another boy group NU'EST W members at a recent awards ceremony.

On January 5 and 6, the two-day awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
NU'EST W, BTSDuring the event, only three chairs were provided for the four-member unit group NU'EST W.
NU'EST W, BTSIn a fancam, the four members of NU'EST W are seen having a discussion, trying to figure out what to do with only three seats.
NU'EST W, BTSAfter a "serious" discussion, only two members take the seats while the other two remain standing behind them; in order to prevent having just one member stand up.
NU'EST W, BTSA few seconds later, BTS' V was seen bringing an extra chair for NU'EST W.

When V sat back down, fellow member JIMIN gave him a thumbs-up and a high-five.
NU'EST W, BTSAfter the video went viral, people commented, "Two sitting, two standing. Is this a family portrait or something? LOL", "Thank you, V! You're such a gentleman.", "Golden Disc Awards, you better bow down to V for taking care of your nominees."
 
(Credit= 'ordinaryday_721' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호