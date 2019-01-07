[SBS Star] BTS V's Kind Gesture to NU'EST W Makes Fans Go "Awww"

On January 5 and 6, the two-day awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
During the event, only three chairs were provided for the four-member unit group NU'EST W.
In a fancam, the four members of NU'EST W are seen having a discussion, trying to figure out what to do with only three seats.
After a "serious" discussion, only two members take the seats while the other two remain standing behind them; in order to prevent having just one member stand up.
A few seconds later, BTS' V was seen bringing an extra chair for NU'EST W.
When V sat back down, fellow member JIMIN gave him a thumbs-up and a high-five.
After the video went viral, people commented, "Two sitting, two standing. Is this a family portrait or something? LOL", "Thank you, V! You're such a gentleman.", "Golden Disc Awards, you better bow down to V for taking care of your nominees."
190106 골든디스크 프리뷰— 보통날 (@ordinaryday_721) 2019년 1월 6일
대기석의자가 3개만 놓여있어서 둘이앉고 서있는데 옆에서 의자주셔서 다같이 쪼르르앉았어><
감사하다구 인사두하구 쪼르르앉았어？？#뉴이스트W #백호 #JR #아론 #렌 #뉴이스트 #뉴이스트W_골디본상_축하해 pic.twitter.com/7ctgwMtJfs
(Credit= 'ordinaryday_721' Twitter)
(SBS Star)