[SBS Star] BTS V's Kind Gesture to NU'EST W Makes Fans Go "Awww"

K-pop fans flood BTS V with praise for his kind gesture towards another boy group NU'EST W members at a recent awards ceremony.On January 5 and 6, the two-day awards ceremony 'Golden Disc Awards' was held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.During the event, only three chairs were provided for the four-member unit group NU'EST W.In a fancam, the four members of NU'EST W are seen having a discussion, trying to figure out what to do with only three seats.After a "serious" discussion, only two members take the seats while the other two remain standing behind them; in order to prevent having just one member stand up.A few seconds later, BTS' V was seen bringing an extra chair for NU'EST W.When V sat back down, fellow member JIMIN gave him a thumbs-up and a high-five.After the video went viral, people commented, "Two sitting, two standing. Is this a family portrait or something? LOL", "Thank you, V! You're such a gentleman.", "Golden Disc Awards, you better bow down to V for taking care of your nominees."(Credit= 'ordinaryday_721' Twitter)(SBS Star)