[SBS Star] SHINee JONGHYUN Wins 'Bonsang' at 'Golden Disc Awards'

JONGHYUN, the late lead vocalist of K-pop boy group SHINee, has received 'Bonsang' at this year's 'Golden Disc Awards'.On January 5 and 6, the 33rd 'Golden Disc Awards' took place at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.The 2-day awards ceremony celebrates last year's best digital and physical album sales.JONGHYUN received the 'Bonsang' award with his posthumous album 'Poet | Artist' released on January 24, 2018.To receive the honorable award, fellow SHINee members MINHO and TAEMIN stepped on stage.On behalf of JONGHYUN, the two SHINee members left short but strong acceptance speech.MINHO said, "First of all, we are truly thankful for presenting this award for JONGHYUN hyung. On behalf of JONGHYUN, we thank our fans, SHINee World for all your love and support."TAEMIN said, "Please remember JONGHYUN, who has always loved music and the stage more than anyone. We hope everyone continues to remember and watch JONGHYUN's music and performances in the future."Fans commented, "I still can't believe it. I will forever listen to your music, JONGHYUN.", "Congratulations on winning Bonsang. Please stay happy there.", "We miss you so much. You'll always be remembered.", and many more.(Credit= JTBC Golden Disc Awards)(SBS Star)