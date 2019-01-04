SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Surprised His Fans by Showing up at the Subway Station!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Surprised His Fans by Showing up at the Subway Station!

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.04 16:41 수정 2019.01.04 16:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan Surprised His Fans by Showing up at the Subway Station!
Kim Jae Hwan, a member of K-pop boy group Wanna One was spotted at a subway station after wrapping up the promotional activities as a group.

On January 2, the pictures of Kim Jae Hwan taken at a subway station went viral online.

In the pictures, Kim Jae Hwan was walking around Seoul National University of Education Station (line 2) wearing a long puffer jacket and a black mask.
Wanna One Kim Jae HwanJudging by the pictures, it seems like Kim Jae Hwan had no intention of hiding himself since he wasn't wearing any other stuff to hide his face and looked pretty comfortable in most of the pictures.

After seeing these pictures, his fans commented, "Wish I was there.", "Even his mask couldn't hide how handsome he is.", "OMG. I'm only going to take subway from now on.", and many more.
Wanna One Kim Jae HwanSuch passionate reaction was only natural since a renowned K-pop artist like himself usually uses their own car; not a public transportation when going somewhere and hide themselves with multiple items such as sunglasses, mask, and a baseball cap.
Wanna One Kim Jae HwanOn the same day, Kim Jae Hwan wrote on the group's official fan club page, "I took the subway in a long time, but I was embarrassed when the eyewitness account popped up online."
Kim Jae HwanMeanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan is reportedly planning on making his debut as a solo artist after Wanna One's last concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, SBS funE, Wanna One's Official Fan Club Page)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 13
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호