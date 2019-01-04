[SBS Star] A Snowstorm Rages over EXO CHANYEOL While Snowboarding?

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL was spotted at a ski resort to snowboard on his day off.On January 3, CHANYEOL gave an update on his daily life in the form of a short video on his social media account.The video shows CHANYEOL standing with his snowboarding gear where it is snowing heavily.It is snowing so much that it almost looks like he is in the middle of a snowstorm.Then, CHANYEOL starts to sing as if he is trying to get rid of the thought of being freezing.Recently, it was revealed that all members of EXO were given six days of vacation.It is assumed CHANYEOL used one of these days to go snowboarding with his friends.Meanwhile, the second season of EXO's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder' is planned to be broadcast on January 21.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'real__pcy' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)