[SBS Star] BTS Reminisces About the Old Days After Watching Its Debut Stage

The members of BTS explained what was it like to make their debut as a K-pop boy group six years ago.On January 3 episode of Mnet's music show 'M COUNTDOWN', BTS had a time to look back on its past while watching the group's debut stage.During the interview, JIMIN said, "It truly made me realize the fact that I just made a debut. To me, 'M COUNTDOWN' felt like a definition of making a debut."V added, "I believe that that stage provided an opportunity for me to show the world that a person like me exist."When the interviewer asked J-HOPE, "Was there anything particularly memorable about your debut stage?", he answered, "We were doing a live performance and then, some crowd said, 'Wow~'"Whilst talking about the part where JUNGKOOK mesmerized the audience with his hat performance, JUNKGOOK said, "When JIMIN tossed the hat to me and I caught it, I've never received such a big cheer in my life."JUNKGOOK continued, "It felt so exhilarating and I felt like I became someone important. Back then, I thought I was cool."RM said, "I believe that this show could be a start of many things―a start of a new week, and the place that everyone dreams of."After this video of BTS went viral, fans commented, "JUNGKOOK, you are still handsome.", "Thank you for making a debut.", "We will always love you and support you no matter what.", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to attend 'Golden Disc Awards' which will be held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul on January 5 and 6.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Mnet M COUNTDOWN)(SBS Star)