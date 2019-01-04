[SBS Star] Rolling Stone Highlights 5 Key Facts About BLACKPINK

There are five things that people should know about K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, according to Rolling Stone.On January 3 (local time), an American monthly magazine Rolling Stone published a feature article titled 'Blackpink: 5 Things to Know About the K-Pop Girl Group'.Rolling Stone wrote, "The name Blackpink represents a dual-sided identity. Combining the soft, feminine associations of pink with black gives the group an additional edge and mystery."The magazine added, "Jennie was born in Korea, but spent five years in New Zealand while main vocalist Rosé was born in Auckland, New Zealand, making both fluent in English. Lisa was born in Bangkok and Jisoo is a Seoul native through and through."Rolling Stone also mentioned the fact that the members are also fluent in Japanese and they have released compilation albums in Japan, recording their Korean hits in Japanese.Talking about how the group created its own identity, Rolling Stone said, "From the opening line of their debut single 'Boombayah'―where Jennie coolly slurs 'Blackpink in your area' over zipping synthesizers― the quartet has committed to making their name a centerpiece of the music."At the end of its article, Rolling Stone mentioned the group's upcoming appearance at 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' and wrote, "Blackpink's Coachella appearance feels like the start of a promising relationship between the labels and a hint that North American dates might be added on to the In Your Area world tour."Rolling Stone even brought up Janelle Monáe, and Diplo's name to describe the meaning and the significance of BLACKPINK's appearance in 'Coachella'.Last year, BLACKPINK announced its plan to make official debut in the U.S. after signing with Interscope Records―one of the labels of America's biggest music company Universal Music Group.BLACKPINK is planning on meeting its fans all over the world with the group's first world tour 'BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with KIA [IN YOUR AREA]'.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to kick off its world tour on January 11 with the concert in Bangkok, Thailand.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Rolling Stone, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)