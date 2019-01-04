SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Which Idol Group Members Were Born in the Year of the Pig?
[SBS Star] Which Idol Group Members Were Born in the Year of the Pig?

작성 2019.01.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Which Idol Group Members Were Born in the Year of the Pig?
2019 is the Year of the Golden Pig, which falls once every 60 years.

As gold is a symbol of wealth and the pig is a symbol of luck, it is associated with prosperity and good fortune.

The Year of the Pig comes every 12 years, so anyone born in 2019, 2007, 1995, or 1983 share pig as their Chinese zodiac animal.

Check out the list of eight K-pop idol group members who were born in the Year of the Pig.

1. BTS JIMIN: October 13, 1995
BTS JIMIN2. BTS V: December 30, 1995
BTS V3. BLACKPINK JISOO: January 3, 1995
BLACKPINK JISOO4. TWICE NAYEON: September 22, 1995
TWICE NAYEON5. BTOB Yook Sungjae: May 2, 1995
BTOB Yook Sungjae6. NCT TAEYONG: July 1, 1995
NCT TAEYONG7. iKON BOBBY: December 21, 1995
iKON BOBBY8. AOA Seol Hyun: January 3, 1995
AOA Seol Hyun(Credit= Big Hit, YG, JYP, CUBE, SM, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
