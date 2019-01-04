SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Shows off His Masculine Side While Enjoying Motor Racing
작성 2019.01.04
Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho surprised the public with his unexpected hobby―driving race cars.

On January 2, Yoo Seung Ho posted a video of himself on his social media account.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

유승호(@dandyoo93)님의 공유 게시물님,


In the video, Yoo Seung Ho almost seemed like a professional motor racer since he was driving his vehicle with such gravitas.
Yoo Seung HoAfter a few seconds, Yoo Seung Ho carefully observed other race cars on the track, switched his gears, and slowly stepped on his gas pedal.
Yoo Seung HoThen, Yoo Seung Ho turned his steering wheel to the other side and impeccably drifted his race car.

With his racing gears, his defined jawline, sharp nose, and biceps looked even more dashing.
Yoo Seung HoWhen Yoo Seung Ho hastily got out of the car and ran off to somewhere at the end of the video, it looked like he was trying to chase some bad guys while filming an action movie.

This video must have surprised many of his fans since his hobby was not something that the fans could have guessed because Yoo Seung Ho appeared so calm and adorable in his projects, and even in real life.
Yoo Seung HoAfter this video of him went viral, his fans commented, "Can I get a ride?", "I thought he was a baby, but he's all grown now.", "He looks smoking hot.", and so on.

Meanwhile, Yoo Seung Ho is currently concentrating on filming SBS' romance drama 'My Strange Hero'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'dandyoo93' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
