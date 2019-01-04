SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] XIUMIN & Max Changmin Spotted Having Snacks on a Pile of Snow
XIUMIN of K-pop boy group EXO and Max Changmin of another boy group TVXQ! were spotted filming a show in the snowy mountains.

On January 2, it was reported that XIUMIN and Max Changmin were planning to go on a trip to Jeju Island together for MBC's reality show 'I Live Alone'.

Following the report, XIUMIN and Max Changmin were captured filming for the show on Hallasan in Jeju Island.XIUMIN and Max ChangminXIUMIN and Max ChangminAs it is winter in Korea and Hallasan is the highest mountain in South Korea, the pictures show the mountains completely covered in snow.

XIUMIN and Max Changmin are seen chatting and having some snacks while sitting on the snow.

It looks like they are taking a break after hours of hiking the mountain.XIUMIN and Max ChangminPreviously in one of the episodes of tvN's 'Life Bar' last year, XIUMIN revealed that he has been a huge fan of TVXQ! since when he was young, and TVXQ! inspired him to become a K-pop star.

At that time, XIUMIN said, "I decided to join SM Entertainment because of TVXQ!. I froze the moment I saw TVXQ! for the first time after joining the agency. I was at a loss for words."

Fans are commenting on how successful fan XIUMIN is for not only managing to join the same agency but also going on a trip with his favorite K-pop star of all time.XIUMIN and Max ChangminMeanwhile, EXO is planning to begin broadcasting the second season of its reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Laddar' on January 21, and TVXQ! has released the group's 15th anniversary special album 'New Chapter #2 : The Truth of Love' on December 26. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'tvxq.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
