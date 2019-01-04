SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB Seo Eunkwang Visits Yook Sungjae at Work on His Day Off

K-pop boy group BTOB's leader Seo Eunkwang visited the group's youngest member Yook Sungjae during a break from his military service.

On January 3, Yook Sungjae shared a photo and a video of Seo Eunkwang's surprise visit on his social media account.
Seo Eunkwang, Yook SungjaeAccording to the captions written on the posts, Seo Eunkwang visited Yook Sungjae on the set of a commercial that he was filming.
Seo Eunkwang, Yook SungjaeIn the video clip, Yook Sungjae tells Seo Eunkwang to complete his military service successfully, stay healthy, and wishes him a happy new year.
Seo Eunkwang, Yook SungjaeIn return, Seo Eunkwang tells Yook Sungjae that he will defend the country well and also wishes Yook Sungjae the best.

Seo Eunkwang enlisted in the military in August 2018, and is expected to be discharged from his duty in May 2020.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

광고촬영장에 찾아오신 서른광님？？

육성재 BTOB Melody 3X2(@yook_can_do_it)님의 공유 게시물님,


(Credit= 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
