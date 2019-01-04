[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Gets Excited After Spotting His Parents at a Music Festival

K-pop boy group BTS' member V greeted his parents with the cutest behavior of all time at a year-end music festival.On December 31, MBC's year-end music festival '2018 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' took place at MBC Dream Center, Goyang.On this day, many K-pop artists dominated the stage with their transcendent performances and welcomed the new year with their fans.The entire cast wrapped up the festival by singing '90s K-pop boy group H.O.T's beloved track 'Hope' together and saying farewell to their fans one by one.During the stage, V was seen staring at the audience and walking around the stage as if he was trying to find someone in the crowd.V who failed to find what he was looking for even after a few minutes, finally asked one of his staff to help him out.He told the staff with an adorable but disappointed look on his face, "I can't find my mom and dad."Fortunately, V was able to spot his parents right away with the help of the staff and expressed his excitement by shouting, "Dad, put your hands up!"After seeing this video of V, his fans commented, "V and his father must be really close.", "He looks so happy to see his parents.", "I wish I could have a son like V", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS will throw concerts in Japan and Singapore this month as part of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'TIME TO LOVE' YouTube, MBC Gayo Daejejeon)(SBS Star)