SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Gets Excited After Spotting His Parents at a Music Festival
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Gets Excited After Spotting His Parents at a Music Festival

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.04 10:48 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Gets Excited After Spotting His Parents at a Music Festival
K-pop boy group BTS' member V greeted his parents with the cutest behavior of all time at a year-end music festival.

On December 31, MBC's year-end music festival '2018 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' took place at MBC Dream Center, Goyang.

On this day, many K-pop artists dominated the stage with their transcendent performances and welcomed the new year with their fans.
MBC Gayo Daejejeon hosts and the castThe entire cast wrapped up the festival by singing '90s K-pop boy group H.O.T's beloved track 'Hope' together and saying farewell to their fans one by one.
BTS VDuring the stage, V was seen staring at the audience and walking around the stage as if he was trying to find someone in the crowd.
BTS VV who failed to find what he was looking for even after a few minutes, finally asked one of his staff to help him out.

He told the staff with an adorable but disappointed look on his face, "I can't find my mom and dad."
BTS VFortunately, V was able to spot his parents right away with the help of the staff and expressed his excitement by shouting, "Dad, put your hands up!"
BTS VAfter seeing this video of V, his fans commented, "V and his father must be really close.", "He looks so happy to see his parents.", "I wish I could have a son like V", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS will throw concerts in Japan and Singapore this month as part of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'TIME TO LOVE' YouTube, MBC Gayo Daejejeon)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호