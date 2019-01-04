[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Always Keeps One Foot in His Shoe or Sock When He Sleeps?

Fans are curious about the reasons why K-pop boy group HOTSHOT's member Ha Sung Woon always keeps one foot in his shoe or sock when he sleeps.Recently, one fan shared an online post about Ha Sung Woon's weird but cute sleeping habit.Along with some pictures of Ha Sung Woon sleeping, she wrote, "Guys, will you please look at Sung Woon sleeping? He turns into a super adorable baby when he sleeps."She went on, "Isn't this enough for you to start fangirling over him? I'm telling you, it's not too late!"Three pictures among many pictures grabbed the attention of a lot of other fans who happened to click on the post out of curiosity.In the first picture, Ha Sung Woon is asleep on a couch with Kang Daniel on the day of shooting something.What you will instantly notice is Ha Sung Woon's empty left foot and his right foot still in his shoe.The second and third picture show Ha Sung Woon sleeping on a couch alone with a big cushion in his arms.Strangely enough, Ha Sung Woon has taken only one sock off instead of taking both of them off.Lots of people left comments on the post regarding the three pictures after seeing them.Their comments included, "How adorable! Maybe that's a habit that he had since the young age.", "I don't get it though. Why does he always take only one side of his shoe or sock off? Doesn't that feel kind of odd and uncomfortable?", "Awww! Sung Woon is still a baby you know. He needs to be taken care of.", and so on.Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon's contract with SWING Entertainment as a member of K-pop project group Wanna One ended as of December 31, 2018.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, olleh tv mobile Wanna Travel Trip)(SBS Star)