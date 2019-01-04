[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Puts a Smile on BTS JIMIN's Face with a Sweet Gesture

아 미친 내가 뭘본거지..? pic.twitter.com/YIwim3rV6i — 진저 (@gingerol95) 2018년 12월 31일

K-pop boy group ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo helped another boy group BTS' JIMIN to figure out the next stage of a music festival by letting him taking a quick look at his cue sheet.On December 31, an annual music festival '2018 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' was held at MBC Dream Center, Goyang.On this day, many renowned artists including BTS, EXO, TWICE made appearance at the festival and Cha Eun-woo surprised the audience by turning into a host of the show.The entire cast and the host of the show had a time to interact with the audience while waiting for the moment to count down the seconds and celebrate a new year.During that time, the hosts of the show interviewed K-pop artists who was born in the year of the pig as 2019 would be a year of the pig according to the Chinese zodiac.However, what caught the eyes of the audience was not the interview but JIMIN's cute behavior; since he was trying to take a sneak peek at Cha Eun-woo's cue sheet with an adorable look on his face.Cha Eun-woo smiled the minute he noticed JIMIN and let him read his cue sheet nice and slow to help him quench his curiosity.Such considerate behavior put a smile on JIMIN's face and he was able to find the answer to the question he has been wondering all night.After watching this video, fans commented, "Both of them are so adorable.", "JIMIN looks like Cha Eun-woo's little brother in that video.", "I hope they became friends after the show", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS will resume its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' with the concert in Japan which will be held on January 12.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'gingerol95' Twitter, MBC Gayo Daejejeon)(SBS Star)