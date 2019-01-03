SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SM Artists to Hold Their First Joint Concert in South America
[SBS Star] SM Artists to Hold Their First Joint Concert in South America

작성 2019.01.03
SM Entertainment, one of the major entertainment agencies in Korea, announced its plan to throw a concert in Chile.

On January 3, SM Entertainment revealed that many of its artists including BoA, Super Junior, Girls' Generation's Yuri and Hyoyeon, SHINee's KEY and TAEMIN, f(x)'s Amber, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT 127, and NCT DREAM will join the concert.
SMTOWN SPECIAL STAGE in SANTIAGOSM Entertainment added that its upcoming concert 'SMTOWN SPECIAL STAGE in SANTIAGO' is a special edition of 'SMTOWN LIVE' and will be held on January 18 and 19 at Estadio Nacional de Chile in Santiago, Chile.

This is the first time for SM Entertainment to hold a SMTOWN concert in Latin America, and would be the first time for Korean artists to throw a concert at Estadio Nacional de Chile, the biggest stadium in Chile.
SM Entertainment & its artistsSM Entertainment's artists once again proved their power over Latin America by holding a concert at the venue since this is the place where Chile hosted the 1962 FIFA World Cup, and a stadium which renowned artists such as Shakira, U2, and Radiohead performed.
SM Entertainment & its artistsFirst held in 2008, SM Entertainment's world tour 'SMTOWN LIVE' garnered international fans in many cities around the world including Seoul, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Tokyo, Osaka, Beijing, Shanghai, Bangkok, Singapore, and Dubai.
SM Entertainment & its artistsFor this reason, the fans in Latin America are counting the days to see their favorite K-pop artists in person and are looking forward to watching their jaw-dropping performances.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment held its last 'SMTOWN LIVE' in Osaka in July 2018.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
