[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki May Be Reuniting with 'A Werewolf Boy' Director

Korean actor Song Joong Ki is considering to join a new science fiction film.On January 3, STAR NEWS reported that Song Joong Ki has confirmed to lead 'The Seungri' (literal title).In regard to this report, Song Joong Ki's management agency Blossom Entertainment commented, "Song Joong Ki is carefully going over the script for 'The Seungri' at the moment."The agency added, "It's likely that Song Joong Ki will choose to join the film, but we cannot say anything for sure yet."The genre of 'The Seungri' is science fiction and it will depict a journey of astronauts visiting multiple planets out of the Solar System.'The Seungri' will be directed by Cho Seong-hee, who Song Joong Ki worked with in 2012 in one of his hit films 'A Werewolf Boy'.Currently, the production team has said to be finishing up on casting actors/actresses and starting the pre-production process soon.Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is preparing himself to return on a small screen with an upcoming drama 'Chronicle of Asdal' (literal title), which is to begin broadcasting in the first half of 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= CJ Entertainment, Blossom Entertainment)(SBS Star)