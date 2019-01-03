SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Join 'Coachella 2019' Lineup!
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Join 'Coachella 2019' Lineup!

2019.01.03
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is confirmed to join this year's 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'!

On January 2 (local time), 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019' has announced its full artist lineup.
CoachellaThe event features Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande as headline artists, as well as world-famous artists such as Wiz Khalifa, Khalid, Zedd, and more.
BLACKPINK, HYUKOHK-pop acts joining 'Coachella' this year include BLACKPINK and indie band HYUKOH.

BLACKPINK will be taking the stage on April 12 and April 19, and HYUKOH is set to perform on April 14 and April 21.
CoachellaThe 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival', commonly referred to as 'Coachella', is one of the biggest music and arts festival held in the United States.
CoachellaMeanwhile, 'Coachella 2019' takes place from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

(Credit= 'coachella' Instagram, 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' 'HYUKOHofficial' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
