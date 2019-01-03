[SBS Star] ZICO Reportedly Establishing His Own Agency

ZICO, a former member of K-pop boy group Block B reportedly established a one-man agency and is planning on making his comeback as a solo artist.On January 3, multiple industry insiders revealed that ZICO recently started his own label and began working as a representative of his one-man agency.A relevant source added that the staff member who left ZICO's former management agency SEVENSEASONS and followed him to his new label is currently helping him adjust to a new work environment.The name of ZICO's label is reportedly most likely to be 'King of the Zungle' (KOZ), the name of his previous solo world tour.ZICO is one of the few artists who both has his own identity and an influence that could make a huge impact on the public.Compare to other hip-hop artists, ZICO's forte would be his years of experience in the industry since he first made his debut as a member of K-pop boy group; not a solo artist.For this reason, the news that ZICO is planning on making a comeback this year garnered a tremendous attention among his fans.Back in November 2018, ZICO decided not to renew his contract with SEVENSEASONS but he did not officially leave Block B yet.Meanwhile, other six members of Block B agreed to renew their contract with SEVENSEASONS.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BlockBOfficial' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)