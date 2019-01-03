[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Writes Sweet Messages to His Fellow Soldiers

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun wrote sweet messages to his fellow soldiers who were going back to the society after completing their national mandatory duty.Recently, two pictures online warmed the hearts of Kim Soo Hyun's fans.The pictures were of Kim Soo Hyun's autographs and messages that he had written to his fellow soldiers on the first and second day of this year.In the first picture, Kim Soo Hyun wrote, "Congratulations on completing your military service. I hope you stay healthy and your days are filled with happiness from now on!" under his autograph inside of a military uniform.In the second picture, Kim Soo Hyun also signed his autograph then wrote, "Make sure to keep working out, but don't injure yourself. I hope the best for you."For both of them, Kim Soo Hyun had sweetly drawn a heart next to their name.These pictures relieved fans as they showed them how well Kim Soo Hyun got on well with other soldiers in the military base.Kim Soo Hyun's sweet and caring words in the pictures also made fans smile.After enlisting in the military on October 23, 2017, Kim Soo Hyun began his basic military training.Upon completion of his basic military training, he was assigned to First Reconnaissance Battalion, a military base located in the heart of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)―a piece of land running across the Korean Peninsula that serves as a buffer zone between North and South Korea.The actor is expected to be discharged in about six and a half months on July 22, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)