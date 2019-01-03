SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jimmy Fallon Gives a Shout Out to BTS JIMIN & His Solo Track 'Promise'
A world-famous TV personality Jimmy Fallon showed his support to K-pop boy group BTS' JIMIN upon listening to his latest solo release 'Promise'.

On December 31, Jimmy Fallon shared a link of JIMIN's 'Promise' on his social media account and wrote, "Oh my man JIMIN with a solo jam! I love it. Congrats! Your brother, Chimmy."
 
Shortly after his post was made, JIMIN replied, "Oh my man. Thank you! Happy new year."
JIMIN, Jimmy FallonThis whole interaction seems to be gratifying fans, as they have shown massive interest to the posts hoping that this amicable relation could last for a long time.
BTS, Jimmy FallonEver since BTS' first appearance NBC's talk show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' back in September 2018, Jimmy Fallon and BTS have been showing off their close friendship despite their geographical distance.

▶ [SBS Star] Jimmy Fallon Wants BTS Back on His Show?

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12 in Japan.

(Credit= 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' YouTube, 'jimmyfallon' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
