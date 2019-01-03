[SBS Star] One NU'EST Fan Reveals REN's Heartwarming Gesture to a Deaf Fan

K-pop boy group NU'EST's member REN made his deaf fan burst into tears with his thoughtful words.On January 1, one fan of NU'EST shared the story of her cousin who went to the group's fan signing event and expressed her gratitude to REN on her social media account.She began her letter by saying, "I know it's bit late but now I got the courage to write about this and wanted to thank Min Gi (REN's real name) for his kind behavior."His fan first revealed the fact that her cousin is a deaf who have a trouble hearing even with the help of a hearing aid because of the ringing in her ears.But she said that her cousin started to smile more often and became more outgoing after becoming a fan of NU'EST thanks to her help.In her letter, the fan added that she spent a fortune to help her get to NU'EST's fan signing event since the little changes she has shown truly made her happy.Her cousin made it to the fan signing event thanks to her but when her turn came, she froze and the tears started to well up in her eyes.Then, REN who saw her cousin crying in front of his very eyes comforted her and try to mouth the words "Don't cry" slowly, so she could understand what he is saying.Her cousin finally got the courage to say the words which she practiced at home numerous times and said, "Thank you for singing."When she was about to leave, REN quickly wrote her a message that said, "There are more things that you could see with your mind. Thank you for being so brave."The fan wrapped up her letter by saying, "I believe that his attention and kind words saved my cousin."After her letter went viral, fans commented, "Why am I crying? This is so touching!", "He has a heart of gold.", "I hope your cousin doesn't lose hope.", and so on.Meanwhile, NU'EST revealed that the group is planning on making its comeback as a 5-member group with the teaser unveiled on December 31.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Tealaa_Ren' 'mingmangoren' Twitter, 'NU'EST' YouTube)(SBS Star)