[SBS Star] BTS' Manager Tests the Members to Find Out the Most Diligent & Laziest Member
SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.03 13:32
A manager of K-pop boy group BTS tested the group's members to find out the most diligent and laziest member.

Recently, BTS revealed its original series 'BANTAN BOMB' titled, 'Surprise camera: please come out early'.

In the video, BTS' manager was seen leaving messages on a group chat where all seven members―RM, JIN, V, JIMIN, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, and SUGA were included.BTSAt 11:28AM, the manager sent them the first message, "We'll meet after you are done with your meal. We'll be gathering together at 12PM."

Then at 11:57AM, the manager sent them a reminder, "We are leaving in three minutes. Please come out of your hotel room as soon as you are ready."

The manager explained that he was going to ask each member to record their time on a clock in the corner once they arrived at the meeting place.BTSThe most diligent member turned out to be J-HOPE, who arrived at the meeting place at 11:59AM.

A few minutes later, JUNGKOOK arrived and said with a laugh, "I didn't know we were filming this. I'm so glad that I came out early today. Usually, I'm either the second one from the last or the very last one."BTSBTSThe third person was JIN, then it was JIMIN, then V.

When there were only RM and SUGA left, J-HOPE and JIN began to comment on how late they were by saying, "Seriously, you two? The manager told us to come here by 12PM, what are you guys doing?"

As if RM was listening to these two in his hotel room, RM walked towards them while holding lots of belongings in his arms.BTSNot long after RM, SUGA arrived looking all sleepy at 12:10PM.

The members commented, "So, the laziest member is SUGA and J-HOPE is the winner today! There will be another one of 'Please come out early' at an unexpected time in the future! Always prepare yourself for it!" BTSIt seemed like BTS enjoyed the surprise test prepared by the manager.
 

Meanwhile, BTS is planned to resume the Japanese leg of its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)    
