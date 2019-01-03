[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Thanks Bae Jin Young & Hwang Min Hyun for Coming to See His Musical

K-pop boy group JYJ's member/musical actor Kim Jun Su expressed his thanks to Bae Jin Young and Hwang Min Hyun of boy group Wanna One.On January 3, Kim Jun Su shared a picture of himself with the two Wanna One members on his personal social media account.Along with the picture, Kim Jun Su wrote, "Although they must be so busy, superstars Min Hyun and Jin Young came to see 'Elisabeth'. I'm so thankful you came back again."He continued, "I was beyond thankful when Min Hyun said that he always came after ticketing for himself but with an invitation this time.Your cheer gave me strength. Thank you guys. Let's meet again very soon! Fighting!"Bae Jin Young and Hwang Min Hyun are known to be the biggest fans of Kim Jun Su even before debut.Previously on December 3, The two Wanna One members visited Kim Jun Su's solo concert '2018 WAY BACK XIA CONCERT' held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold its final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, 'xiaxiaxia1215' Instagram)(SBS Star)