SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Thanks Bae Jin Young & Hwang Min Hyun for Coming to See His Musical
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Thanks Bae Jin Young & Hwang Min Hyun for Coming to See His Musical

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.03 10:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jun Su Thanks Bae Jin Young & Hwang Min Hyun for Coming to See His Musical
K-pop boy group JYJ's member/musical actor Kim Jun Su expressed his thanks to Bae Jin Young and Hwang Min Hyun of boy group Wanna One.

On January 3, Kim Jun Su shared a picture of himself with the two Wanna One members on his personal social media account.
Bae Jin Young, Kim Jun Su, Hwang Min HyunAlong with the picture, Kim Jun Su wrote, "Although they must be so busy, superstars Min Hyun and Jin Young came to see 'Elisabeth'. I'm so thankful you came back again."

He continued, "I was beyond thankful when Min Hyun said that he always came after ticketing for himself but with an invitation this time.Your cheer gave me strength. Thank you guys. Let's meet again very soon! Fighting!"
Bae Jin Young, Hwang Min HyunBae Jin Young and Hwang Min Hyun are known to be the biggest fans of Kim Jun Su even before debut.

Previously on December 3, The two Wanna One members visited Kim Jun Su's solo concert '2018 WAY BACK XIA CONCERT' held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium, Seoul.
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold its final concert 'Therefore' on January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.

(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, 'xiaxiaxia1215' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호