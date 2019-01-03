SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CHUNGHA Completely Pays off Her Family's Debt in Just 18 Months
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CHUNGHA Completely Pays off Her Family's Debt in Just 18 Months

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.03 11:32 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CHUNGHA Completely Pays off Her Familys Debt in Just 18 Months
K-pop solo artist CHUNGHA made her parents proud by getting rid of all her family's debts in just one and a half year.

On December 27, CHUNGHA did an interview with the press to celebrate the release of her second single album 'Gotta Go'.
CHUNGHAOn this day, CHUNGHA shared what she has been up to and expressed gratitude to her mother while talking about how she helped her get through the hard times.

CHUNGHA said, "My mother must have been even more nervous and anxious when I was trying to make a debut as a solo artist. She always gave me advice like 'stay healthy and be thankful.'"
CHUNGHAShe added, "Recently, I finally paid off all our debts. I told my mom to spend the money, but she said that she is not comfortable spending the money that I earned. So I bought her an expensive bag on Christmas and saved the rest."

CHUNGHA also revealed that she still gets allowance from her parents and added that she gets 500,000 won (approximately 444 dollars) a month.
CHUNGHAIt seems like her spending habits has not changed that much even though she made a huge success after making her debut as a solo artist.

After CHUNGHA's story was known to the public, her fans commented, "That's why she's so successful.", "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "I hope she could be even more successful.", and many more.
CHUNGHAMeanwhile, CHUNGHA returned to her fans' loving arms with 'Gotta Go' on January 2.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'chungha_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호