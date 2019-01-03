[SBS Star] CHUNGHA Completely Pays off Her Family's Debt in Just 18 Months

K-pop solo artist CHUNGHA made her parents proud by getting rid of all her family's debts in just one and a half year.On December 27, CHUNGHA did an interview with the press to celebrate the release of her second single album 'Gotta Go'.On this day, CHUNGHA shared what she has been up to and expressed gratitude to her mother while talking about how she helped her get through the hard times.CHUNGHA said, "My mother must have been even more nervous and anxious when I was trying to make a debut as a solo artist. She always gave me advice like 'stay healthy and be thankful.'"She added, "Recently, I finally paid off all our debts. I told my mom to spend the money, but she said that she is not comfortable spending the money that I earned. So I bought her an expensive bag on Christmas and saved the rest."CHUNGHA also revealed that she still gets allowance from her parents and added that she gets 500,000 won (approximately 444 dollars) a month.It seems like her spending habits has not changed that much even though she made a huge success after making her debut as a solo artist.After CHUNGHA's story was known to the public, her fans commented, "That's why she's so successful.", "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "I hope she could be even more successful.", and many more.Meanwhile, CHUNGHA returned to her fans' loving arms with 'Gotta Go' on January 2.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'chungha_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)