[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk: the Perfect Example of an Elegant Author

The first set of publicity stills of Korean actor Lee Jong Suk's upcoming drama has been unveiled.On January 3, the production team of tvN's upcoming drama 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' released pictures of Lee Jong Suk on the set of the drama.The pictures show Lee Jong Suk presenting himself in front of a crowd of people as an author.Lee Jong Suk's focused-look as well as his outfit make him look smart and sophisticated.'Romance Is a Bonus Book' is a romantic comedy that covers the story of people working at a publishing company 'Gyeoru'.In the drama, Lee Jong Suk will play the role of 'Cha Eun-ho'―a very popular author and also the youngest managing editor at 'Gyeoru'.Eventually, a romance will be developed between 'Cha Eun-ho' and 'Kang Dan-e' (actress Lee Nayoung), who used to be a leading copywriter but has become 'useless' after taking a break from her career for a while.Since 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' will mark Lee Jong Suk's first-ever romantic comedy and Lee Nayoung's first small screen comeback in nine years, many eyes are already locked on the drama.'Romance Is a Bonus Book' is scheduled to air its first episode on January 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Romance Is a Bonus Book)(SBS Star)