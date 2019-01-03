SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Donates a Large Sum of Money to Help out the Starving Children
[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Donates a Large Sum of Money to Help out the Starving Children

작성 2019.01.03
Korean actress Yoo In Na warmed the public's heart with a much-needed donation.

On January 3, a media outlet mydaily revealed that Yoo In Na donated 30 million won (approximately 26,635 dollars) to The Salvation Army to help the organization's 'Aid for Starving Children' project.
Yoo In NaA relevant source stated, "To our knowledge, Yoo In Na delivered the money to The Salvation Army in the process of looking for a way to reach out to the starving children herself since she felt bad about them. She certainly didn't want other people to know about the donation."
Yoo In NaAccording to mydaily, the reason they decided to reveal Yoo In Na's good deed was because they believed that such behavior would yield positive results even though Yoo In Na was extremely reluctant to reveal her donation to the public.
Yoo In NaYoo In Na already have an experience of moving the public with her act of kindness even before this donation, and have always been paying attention to the children and the youth.
Yoo In NaFor the past few years, Yoo In Na utilized different methods such as a talent donation to raise awareness towards donations and encourage the public to aid the children and the youth by helping them with their medical expenses.

Meanwhile, Yoo In Na is currently focusing on filming her upcoming romance drama 'touch your heart' which will be aired in January.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
