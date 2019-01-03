SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Become the Fastest Public Figure to Hit 1M Followers on Instagram
작성 2019.01.03 09:35
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Become the Fastest Public Figure to Hit 1M Followers on Instagram
Kang Daniel of K-pop boy group Wanna One gained 1 million followers on Instagram in the shortest amount of time.

On January 2 at around 3PM KST, Kang Daniel opened his very own Instagram account and shared a greeting for his fans.
Wanna One Kang DanielIn just 10 hours and 59 minutes, his account had already reached 1 million followers, breaking the previous record held by Pope Francis.
Wanna OneAs of December 31, Wanna One's promotional activities as a group came to an end.

Following the official expiry of contract, the 11 members are gearing up to kick off their next individual activities.

Kang Daniel is reportedly expected to make his solo debut after fellow Wanna One member and labelmate Yoon Ji Sung's solo debut.
Wanna OneThe group's final concert 'Therefore' will be held on January 24 to 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, 'thisisdaniel_k' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
