[SBS Star] Enlisted Kim Sung Kyu Makes Appearance at INFINITE's Fan Meeting?

INFINITE said, "We spent all kinds of anniversary with you guys. We sacrificed our youth, but we gained you. I want to be a member of INFINITE again in my next life. I desperately hope that we could meet again in our next life."

K-pop boy group INFINITE made its fans burst into laughter at the group's fan meeting with Kim Sung Kyu, one of its member's life-size panel.On December 30 and 31, INFINITE held its fan meeting 'Forever' at Hwajung Gymnasium of Korea University, Seoul.Many fans showed up at the site despite the cold weather, and the fan meeting went on for almost three hours.INFINITE kicked off the event with two of its tracks 'Be Mine', and 'The Eye' and the fans went wild as the members start to fill the stage with their explosive energy and burning passion.At the beginning, INFINITE said, "After the release of our third full album 'TOP SEED', I think it's been quite a while since we last saw each other. We are so glad that we could spend the last few days of 2018 with you guys."Everyone at the site could not stop laughing when the life-size panel of Kim Sung Kyu who enlisted in the military back in May 2018 appeared on the stage.The five members who were busy focusing on their individual activities in 2018 dominated the stage with many of their hit songs―'Nothing's over', 'BAD', 'BACK', 'No More', and 'Tell Me'.INFINITE's stage filled with 13 different tracks made the crowd feel like they are at a concert since the quality of its performance was next to perfect.The chemistry between the five members―Jang Dong Woo, Nam Woo Hyun, Lee Sung Yeol, L, and Lee Sung Jong were simply fantastic that the audience could not take its eyes off of the stage for a second.Besides its transcendent performance, INFINITE also packed the event with different sessions such as 'Ing Live', 'INFINITE Cut', and 'Request' and provided as many opportunities as possible for its fans to get to know the members on a better level.Before unveiling the first stage of its new track 'CLOCK', INFINITE said, "You never know when destiny will come knocking at your door. But after listening to this track, we instantly felt that this is our song."Around midnight, INFINITE counted down the seconds and celebrated the new year with its fans.At the end of the event, fans moved the members with a surprise event and showed their support with a banner that said, "Don't worry. We'll be there for you."Meanwhile, the members of INFINITE will focus on their individual activities for the time being.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Woollim Entertainment, 'Official_IFNT' Twitter)(SBS Star)