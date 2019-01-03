SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Was Full of Swag Since the Young Age?
작성 2019.01.03 11:44
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 JACKSON Was Full of Swag Since the Young Age?
K-pop boy group GOT7 member JACKSON's past pictures are gaining attention among K-pop fans for his extremely swag-filled and cute gestures in them.

Recently, JACKSON's past pictures were re-uploaded by his fans.JACKSONIt turned out they decided to release the pictures again, because they wanted to let the world know how JACKSON has been the same self for his whole life.

They explained JACKSON has always had lots of swag, playfulness, and cuteness in him ever since when he was little.

To back up their opinion, they shared a number of pictures of JACKSON from the young age.JACKSONThese pictures in fact do show JACKSON's little version filled with swag, playfulness, and cuteness.

Baby JACKSON looks very happy, outgoing, and active just like himself now.JACKSONAs the uploaders hoped, the pictures successfully reached new fans of GOT7 as well as non-GOT7 fans around the world.

Upon seeing the pictures, they left comments such as, "I can so imagine what kind of child he was!", "I probably had known that it was JACKSON even if no one had told me that it was him, because he honestly looks the same!", "Haha this is so cute! He was exactly the same!", and so on.JACKSONJACKSONMeanwhile, GOT7 is planning to hold its fifth fan meeting 'Dreaming of Becoming the King of Soccer: Fly GOT7' (literal translation) on January 5 and 6 at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'GOT7Official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
