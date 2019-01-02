[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Completely Fails to Make Perfectly-whipped Egg Whites!

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN made his fellow members burst out laughing by accidentally pouring unfinished whipped egg whites onto his head.On January 1, the new season of BTS' variety show 'Run BTS! 2019' began broadcasting online.In this episode, BTS members had divided themselves into Boxing (JUNGKOOK and JIN), 95s (V and JIMIN), and Rhef (J-HOPE, RM, and SUGA) teams for a cooking competition.Before the actual competition began, BTS was informed that a game was prepared to decide which teams would get to pick the ingredients first.The game was to succeed in putting a bowl over the head after beating egg whites until they were stiff.When the game started, all seven members made their best effort to whip their egg whites.After a while, SUGA shouted out that his team was ready and quickly put the bowl over his head.Luckily, his egg whites did not run down his head, so Rhef team managed to place itself on #1.Not long after SUGA, JUNGKOOK put the bowl over his head and succeeded in making perfectly-whipped egg whites.JIMIN, who did not want his team to lose, saw JUNGKOOK, then also quickly put the bowl over his head.Nevertheless, JIMIN's egg whites were not firm enough that they started running down his head.As the rest of the members noticed what was happening, they just could not help themselves but to laugh.RM commented, "JIMIN, you've created a great thumbnail for this episode!"Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to continue its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12 with a concert in Japan.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)