[SBS Star] VIDEO: WINNER Pats a Fan on the Head After Seeing Her Outstanding Exam Score

One fan surprised K-pop boy group WINNER with her outstanding national college entrance exam (CSAT, College Scholastic Ability Test) score at the group's fan signing event.Recently, WINNER held a fan signing event in Seoul to celebrate the release of its new single 'MILLIONS'.On this day, the members of WINNER had small talk and bonded with their fans while giving autographs to them at the same time.There were lots of fans who came all the way from their home to see them in person but there was this one fan who stood out among the crowd.WINNER could not help but gasp out of awe after seeing her CSAT score since the report card said that she belonged in the top one percent.YOON became speechless for a few seconds, then congratulated her glowing achievement by patting her on the shoulders.It seems like MINO, HOONY, and JINU were also pretty impressed by her score since they also patted her on the head with a sweet look on their faces after seeing her grades.At the end of the fan signing event, YOON said, "There was this fan who brought her CSAT score today, and she belonged in the top one percent. I've never seen a score like that. I was so proud."Such compliments must have made his fan's day since she not only succeeded in getting a perfect score in CSAT, but also managed to wow all members of her favorite group with a meaningful item.Meanwhile, WINNER is currently focusing on the promotional activity of its new single 'MILLIONS' released on December 19.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'supershinstudio' YouTube)(SBS Star)