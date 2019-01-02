[SBS Star] KAI & JENNIE's Past Posts Gain Attention Following Their Dating News

Past social media posts of K-pop boy group EXO's KAI and girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE became the center of attention as they may have hinted at their romantic relationship.On January 1, KAI's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed KAI and JENNIE's relationship shortly after their dating scandal swept online earlier that day.After the two idol stars' romantic relationship was confirmed, some past posts of KAI and JENNIE have gained a tremendous attention.Back on October 3 last year, both KAI and JENNIE shared pictures of themselves posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.KAI didn't leave a caption, while JENNIE wrote, "Had the most romantic dinner admiring the Eiffel Tower. #happyjen"Speculations arise online that both of them uploading the photos of the exact same location on the exact same day cannot be a mere coincidence.Fans commented, "Yup, since October 2018.", "It was so out there! I feel stupid.", "I wish nothing but the best for you both. They're just so adorable!", and many more.(Credit= 'zkdlin' 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)