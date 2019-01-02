SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Gets Fluttered over a Coffee Truck Sent by This Idol Star
작성 2019.01.02 14:42
Korean actor/singer Lee Seung Gi expressed thanks to K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN for sending him a coffee truck.

On January 2, Lee Seung Gi shared a picture of him posing in front of a coffee truck on his social media account.
Lee Seung GiAlong with the photo, Lee Seung Gi wrote, "So I guess this is how it feels to receive a surprise gift.. Feeling fluttered for a guy.. Sehun-ee who sent it without saying anything, thank you! Let's meet soon and have a #LoveShot together. I love SEHUN. #exothebest"
BUSTED Cast MembersIt seems like Lee Seung Gi and SEHUN developed their close friendship after they joined the cast of Netflix's variety show 'BUSTED' together.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi's new drama 'VAGABOND' is set to premiere in May.

(Credit= 'leeseunggi.official' 'oohsehun' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)
