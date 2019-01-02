SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Confirms His Upcoming Appearance in a Musical
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Confirms His Upcoming Appearance in a Musical

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.02 15:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Confirms His Upcoming Appearance in a Musical
Yoon Ji Sung, a member of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One revealed that he recently accepted a role in the musical 'The Days'.

On January 2, the production team of the musical 'The Days' announced that Yoon Ji Sung will be joining the cast of 'The Days' as 'Moo-young'.
Yoon Ji SungYoon Ji Sung's character 'Moo-young' is a free-spirited security guard who works at the Blue house and has a great sense of humor.

Yoon Ji Sung who always dreamed of starring in a musical said, "I'm so grateful to have this valuable opportunity after the end of our group's promotional activity. First of all, I'm so thrilled that I could perform on stage with these amazing stars."

He added, "Please look forward to our musical since I'm planning on showing the different side of me which I couldn't present to the public as a singer."
Yoon Ji SungThe musical's production team INSIGHT Entertainment stated, "The talents Yoon Ji Sung showed through his appearance in variety shows and his performances on stage were quite charming."

The agency added, "We thought he would be a good fit for our character 'Moo-young' since he is bright and has a good sense of humor. His appearance in the musical is expected to bring a new energy to our show."
Yoon Ji Sung'The Days' is a jukebox musical consists of Korean artist Kim Kwang-seok's beloved songs and will cover the mysterious incident which took place 20 years ago at the Presidential Security Service of the Blue House.

Meanwhile, the second tickets for 'The Days' will be available on January 8 starting from 2PM KST on Interpark.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'MusicalTheDays' Twitter, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호