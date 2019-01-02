[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Confirms His Upcoming Appearance in a Musical

Yoon Ji Sung, a member of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One revealed that he recently accepted a role in the musical 'The Days'.On January 2, the production team of the musical 'The Days' announced that Yoon Ji Sung will be joining the cast of 'The Days' as 'Moo-young'.Yoon Ji Sung's character 'Moo-young' is a free-spirited security guard who works at the Blue house and has a great sense of humor.Yoon Ji Sung who always dreamed of starring in a musical said, "I'm so grateful to have this valuable opportunity after the end of our group's promotional activity. First of all, I'm so thrilled that I could perform on stage with these amazing stars."He added, "Please look forward to our musical since I'm planning on showing the different side of me which I couldn't present to the public as a singer."The musical's production team INSIGHT Entertainment stated, "The talents Yoon Ji Sung showed through his appearance in variety shows and his performances on stage were quite charming."The agency added, "We thought he would be a good fit for our character 'Moo-young' since he is bright and has a good sense of humor. His appearance in the musical is expected to bring a new energy to our show."'The Days' is a jukebox musical consists of Korean artist Kim Kwang-seok's beloved songs and will cover the mysterious incident which took place 20 years ago at the Presidential Security Service of the Blue House.Meanwhile, the second tickets for 'The Days' will be available on January 8 starting from 2PM KST on Interpark.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'MusicalTheDays' Twitter, SBS funE)(SBS Star)