[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Purposely Moves to Stand Next to KAI During a Live Broadcast?

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was caught purposely moving to stand next to her boyfriend KAI of boy group EXO during a live broadcast.On January 1, JENNIE and KAI shook online with a dating scandal.Some time after the scandal broke, KAI's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that the two stars are dating each other.After it was confirmed, fans started digging into past pictures and videos online to find out if there were any hints of their relationship.The first footage they discovered was from December, when both JENNIE and KAI were promoting their latest song.Particularly, it was the ending of MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core' from December 15.In this footage, you can see JENNIE standing on the far right side of the clip among some other K-pop artists while KAI was standing on the far left right behind MINO of boy group WINNER.A little while later, JENNIE moves close to MINO to congratulate him on winning first place, then suddenly settles herself down in front of KAI instead of keep walking towards the exit like what other artists were doing.Then, JENNIE just starts dancing to MINO's track 'FIANCÉ' which was being played as an encore.While JENNIE was dancing, fans also spotted KAI continuously taking a quick glance at JENNIE as well.What also attracted the attention was the part when the score of two nominees for #1 of the week―MINO and JENNIE was shown.At that time, KAI was staring hard at the score board as if he was one of the nominees.It is assumed that KAI was curious about whether if his girlfriend will win and hoping her to rank #1.It looks like JENNIE wanted to spend every second with KAI, and KAI could not hide his love towards JENNIE.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'MBCentertain' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' 'zkdlin' Instagram)(SBS Star)