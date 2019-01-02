[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Negotiates Price with a Fan Selling a Cap with His Autograph?

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae was spotted asking for a discount to a fan who was selling his autographed cap.On the last day of 2018, Yook Sungjae's comment on one online post triggered fans' laughter.On this day, one fan shared a post online saying, "I'm selling a cap signed by BTOB Yook Sungjae for 55,000 won (approximately 49 dollars)."Just about an hour later, a hilarious comment was left on the post which happened to be made by Yook Sungjae using his social media account.Yook Sungjae simply wrote, "Give me a discount, please."Fans are giving Yook Sungjae the thumbs up for his great ability to search about himself online as well as humorous and laid-back attitude to something that could have made him feel offended.They commented, "Sungjae is so crazy! This is pure cuteness!", "How did he even managed to find that post? He really does search about himself a lot, doesn't he?", "Poor Sungjae! Can't believe he had to see his fan leaving him and even selling his autographed cap though!", and more.Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae welcomed the year with his Chinese zodiac―pig along with BTS' JIMIN and V, TWICE's NAYEON, SEVENTEEN's S-COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, Apink's NAMJOO, and many more K-pop artists this year.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)