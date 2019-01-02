[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's Upcoming Drama Unveils the First Teaser

Korean actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Suzy dropped the first teaser of their upcoming spy drama 'VAGABOND'.On December 31, the production team of SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' revealed the first teaser of their upcoming drama.In the video, Lee Seung Gi's jaw-dropping stunt scenes and Suzy's soft charisma caught the eyes of many.The teaser starts with Lee Seung Gi running towards somewhere and bringing up the reason he came here―to catch the person who killed his nephew.Lee Seung Gi's character 'Cha Dal-gun', a stuntman who lost his nephew in a plane crash get to discover a huge political scandal in the process of finding the truth and the secrets behind his death.At that moment, a black agent of National Intelligence Service Korea (NIS) 'Go Hae-ri' (Suzy's character) who feels sorry about his nephew's accident, appears in front of his very eyes.Lee Seung Gi and Suzy passionately chase the perpetrator and try their best to get to the bottom of the plane crash which costed his nephew's precious life.At the end of the video, 'Cha Dal-gun' points a gun at the person he has been following the whole time.However, that person turns out to be 'Go Hae-ri', who has been helping him with all her heart to find the cause of his nephew's accident.'Cha Dal-gun' was stunned by such a twist and his eyes trembled out of shock.'VAGABOND' will cover the love story between a stuntman 'Cha Dal-gun' and a NIS agent 'Go Hae-ri'.Meanwhile, 'VAGABOND' will be aired in May on SBS.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS VAGABOND)(SBS Star)