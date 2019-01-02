SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's Upcoming Drama Unveils the First Teaser
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi & Suzy's Upcoming Drama Unveils the First Teaser

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.02 11:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi & Suzys Upcoming Drama Unveils the First Teaser
Korean actor Lee Seung Gi and actress Suzy dropped the first teaser of their upcoming spy drama 'VAGABOND'.

On December 31, the production team of SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' revealed the first teaser of their upcoming drama.

In the video, Lee Seung Gi's jaw-dropping stunt scenes and Suzy's soft charisma caught the eyes of many.

The teaser starts with Lee Seung Gi running towards somewhere and bringing up the reason he came here―to catch the person who killed his nephew.
Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi's character 'Cha Dal-gun', a stuntman who lost his nephew in a plane crash get to discover a huge political scandal in the process of finding the truth and the secrets behind his death.
SuzyAt that moment, a black agent of National Intelligence Service Korea (NIS) 'Go Hae-ri' (Suzy's character) who feels sorry about his nephew's accident, appears in front of his very eyes.
Lee Seung Gi & SuzyLee Seung Gi and Suzy passionately chase the perpetrator and try their best to get to the bottom of the plane crash which costed his nephew's precious life.
Lee Seung GiAt the end of the video, 'Cha Dal-gun' points a gun at the person he has been following the whole time.
SuzyHowever, that person turns out to be 'Go Hae-ri', who has been helping him with all her heart to find the cause of his nephew's accident.

'Cha Dal-gun' was stunned by such a twist and his eyes trembled out of shock.
Lee Seung Gi & Suzy'VAGABOND' will cover the love story between a stuntman 'Cha Dal-gun' and a NIS agent 'Go Hae-ri'.

Meanwhile, 'VAGABOND' will be aired in May on SBS.
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS VAGABOND)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호