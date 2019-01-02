[SBS Star] Shin Mina ♥ Kim Woo Bin Spotted on a Romantic Date in Australia

Korean actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo Bin were spotted on a romantic date in Australia.On January 1, one fan posted two pictures of Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin online with the title, 'This celebrity couple is having a date in Australia'.In one picture, Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin are seen dining at a restaurant sitting across from one another.In the other picture, they sweetly walk arm in arm on a street at night.Their casual clothes suggest how comfortable they are with each other.Shin Mina and Kim Woo Bin's relationship began in 2015 when they filmed a commercial together.Ever since Kim Woo Bin put a temporary stop on his acting career after being diagnosed with nasopharynx cancer in May 2017, there were rumors saying that they had broken up.However, these pictures proved making such speculations were just waste of time―they are still perfectly in love.Upon the release of these pictures, fans flooded online with comments including, "It looks like Woo Bin oppa has recovered a lot! It's so great to see you doing well!", "I spy huge love in their eyes! Awww!", "Relationship goals.", and so on.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, '지오다노코리아' YouTube, GIORDANO/SBS funE)(SBS Star)