[SBS Star] Lai Kuan Lin to Make Debut as an Actor After Wanna One's Disbandment

Lai Kuan Lin, a member of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One is planning on making his debut as an actor in China.According to reports on January 1, industry insiders revealed that Lai Kuan Lin will leave for China in the middle of January and start his acting career.The minute he made his debut as a member of Wanna One, Lai Kuan Lin not only stole the hearts of many Korean fans, but also gained a phenomenal popularity in Taiwan―his country.It seems that his increasing popularity opened a new door for him and provided a valuable opportunity for him to take a role in a Chinese drama.Lai Kuan Lin who mesmerized the public with his irresistible beauty will continue to interact with the public with his music in Korea, and drama in China.Lai Kuan Lin made his debut as a member of Wanna One back in 2017 after being chosen as one of the 11 finalists of Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2'.The members of Wanna One who took their first step with their first album '1X1=1 (TO BE ONE)' in August 2017, decided to go separate ways after one and a half year of successful promotional activities.Meanwhile, Wanna One will meet its fans for one last time through its concert 'Therefore' which will be held on January 24 to 27.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS funE, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)