[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Fanboys All over Sooyoung's Pictures on Social Media?
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Fanboys All over Sooyoung's Pictures on Social Media?

작성 2018.12.31 19:00
Korean actor Chung Kyung-ho was spotted fanboying all over his girlfriend Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation on her social media.

On December 29, Sooyoung posted a picture of herself standing behind beautiful flower bouquets, and she wrote, "Thank you, my love."

Not long after the picture was posted, Chung Kyung-ho 'LIKED' this picture with the sweet caption using his social media account.SooyoungThat was when fans discovered that Chung Kyung-ho has actually been hitting the 'LIKE' button on almost every picture of Sooyoung on her social media.

Most of the pictures that he 'LIKED' were of Sooyoung's portrait pictures, which came as no surprise. SooyoungSooyoungActually, Chung Kyung-ho's act of 'LIKING' her pictures was just one side of him fanboying over his girlfriend.

Previously in the beginning of the month, Chung Kyung-ho cutely interrupted Sooyoung during her live broadcast by constantly leaving comments.

At that time, Chung Kyung-ho left comments asking Sooyoung questions like, "When is your new song coming out?", "What are you doing for Christmas?", and so on.

Fans cannot stop screaming at how cute this couple is after finding out about all this. Chung Kyung-ho and SooyoungChung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung have publicized their relationship in January 2014, but said to have been dating each other since 2012. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sooyoungchoi' 'jstar_allallj' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
