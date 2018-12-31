SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BoA Successfully Wraps up 2018 with an Exclusive Concert!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BoA Successfully Wraps up 2018 with an Exclusive Concert!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.31 17:44 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BoA Successfully Wraps up 2018 with an Exclusive Concert!
K-pop artist BoA once again proved her power as a solo artist with her recent exclusive concert.

On December 29 to 30, BoA held her exclusive concert 'BoA THE LIVE 2018 in SEOUL' at Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul.
BoAThis was the first domestic concert in three years since her last concert 'BoA Special Live "NOWNESS"' and it provided a valuable opportunity for the audience to have a taste of 'BoA THE LIVE', a concept that BoA has been utilizing for the past 12 years when throwing a concert in Japan.

BoA sold out all the tickets for her concerts which lasted for two days and packed her concert with many stages under the theme of 'BoA THE LIVE'―presenting good music and performance.
BoADuring her concert, BoA sang 21 songs in total including many of her hit songs such as 'No. 1', 'Only One', and 'Valenti' and few of the tracks from her 9th full album 'WOMAN', and Japanese 9th full album 'Watashi konomamade iinokana'.
BoABoA filled the stage with holiday vibes while performing her beloved winter songs like 'Jewel Song', 'Winter Love', and 'First Snow', and even unveiled the first stage of her upcoming Japanese single 'AMOR' which will be released in February 27, 2019.
BoAWhen BoA dominated the stage with British rock band Queen's legendary hit song 'Love of My Life', the entire audience could not help but to be surprised by her impeccable singing skills since it seems like there was not a single genre that she could not pull off.
BoAWhilst wrapping up her concert, BoA said, "I'm so proud and happy that I could wrap up 2018 with a concert like this since I've worked really hard this year. Thank you all for coming here today despite this cold weather."

She continued, "I wouldn't be able to put on a show like this if it wasn't for you. I think I could work harder next year since I've received a lot of love from you guys."

Meanwhile, BoA recently joined SBS' survival audition program 'THE FAN' as a judge.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'boa.smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호