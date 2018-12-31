[SBS Star] BoA Successfully Wraps up 2018 with an Exclusive Concert!

K-pop artist BoA once again proved her power as a solo artist with her recent exclusive concert.On December 29 to 30, BoA held her exclusive concert 'BoA THE LIVE 2018 in SEOUL' at Yes24 Live Hall, Seoul.This was the first domestic concert in three years since her last concert 'BoA Special Live "NOWNESS"' and it provided a valuable opportunity for the audience to have a taste of 'BoA THE LIVE', a concept that BoA has been utilizing for the past 12 years when throwing a concert in Japan.BoA sold out all the tickets for her concerts which lasted for two days and packed her concert with many stages under the theme of 'BoA THE LIVE'―presenting good music and performance.During her concert, BoA sang 21 songs in total including many of her hit songs such as 'No. 1', 'Only One', and 'Valenti' and few of the tracks from her 9th full album 'WOMAN', and Japanese 9th full album 'Watashi konomamade iinokana'.BoA filled the stage with holiday vibes while performing her beloved winter songs like 'Jewel Song', 'Winter Love', and 'First Snow', and even unveiled the first stage of her upcoming Japanese single 'AMOR' which will be released in February 27, 2019.When BoA dominated the stage with British rock band Queen's legendary hit song 'Love of My Life', the entire audience could not help but to be surprised by her impeccable singing skills since it seems like there was not a single genre that she could not pull off.Whilst wrapping up her concert, BoA said, "I'm so proud and happy that I could wrap up 2018 with a concert like this since I've worked really hard this year. Thank you all for coming here today despite this cold weather."She continued, "I wouldn't be able to put on a show like this if it wasn't for you. I think I could work harder next year since I've received a lot of love from you guys."Meanwhile, BoA recently joined SBS' survival audition program 'THE FAN' as a judge.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'boa.smtown' Facebook)(SBS Star)