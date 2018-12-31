[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae Tracks His Orders Online to Get Rid of Stress?

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae revealed how online shopping helps him get through stressful days.

On December 30 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Yook Sungjae mentioned what small thing makes him feel happy.

When everyone went on about the things that made them happy, Yook Sungjae said that he has been into online shopping these days.Yook SungjaeYook Sungjae said, "You know how you can track your orders right? I become happy when I see them getting closer to my place. The closer they are to me, the happier I get."Yook SungjaeHe continued, "When there is something stressful coming up, I intentionally order something online before that. What I do next is that I just keep tracking the ordered items whenever I have time."

He explained, "The reason for that is I get excited thinking about the items being at my place by the time I get home after being done with what I am doing."Yook SungjaeThen, comedian Kim Jun-hyun jokingly responded, "Sungjae, it must be hard for you to handle your happiness when you have ordered many items!"

Yook Sungjae continuously laughed after hearing his joke.
 

Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae won the Excellence Award for doing a great job as a member of cast on 'Master in the House' at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star) 
