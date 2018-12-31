SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] "It Is the End of the Year, but Nobody Calls Me Anymore" LeeTeuk Expresses His Sadness
[SBS Star] "It Is the End of the Year, but Nobody Calls Me Anymore" LeeTeuk Expresses His Sadness

기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "It Is the End of the Year, but Nobody Calls Me Anymore" LeeTeuk Expresses His Sadness
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member LeeTeuk is spending the last few days of 2018 all by himself.

On December 30, LeeTeuk posted a few pictures on his social media account and wrote, "I'm going to spend the last few days of 2018 working and playing with Kung-yi (the name of LeeTeuk's dog)."

He added, "Now that I don't drink, no one calls me anymore. I don't even want to go out. It's freezing out there. I just need someone to talk to and someone to send me a message and ask me how I'm doing."
LeeTeukLeeTeukIn the picture, LeeTeuk was lying on a bed with his dog and staring at the camera with an empty look on his face.

LeeTeuk continued, "I'm not asking for the moon. I just want them to say, 'You've done a great job this year. How are you doing?' That's it. I don't have any regrets. Hope everyone could achieve what they want in 2019."
LeeTeukAfter his post was revealed to the public, his fans commented, "I hope he's not lonely.", "Thank god he has his dog.", "Why don't you go out and meet your fellow members?", "Happy new year and I hope you could be happier next year.", and many more.

Meanwhile, LeeTeuk recently confirmed his appearance in Mnet's variety show 'I Can See Your Voice 6'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'xxteukxx' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
