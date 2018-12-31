SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Just Discovers J-HOPE Attended His Music Academy that He Used to Run
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Just Discovers J-HOPE Attended His Music Academy that He Used to Run

It has just been revealed that J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS used to attend SEUNGRI of another boy group BIGBANG's music academy that he used to run.

On December 28 episode of MBC 'I Live Alone', SEUNGRI was seen having a conversation in a cafe with his younger sister Hanna.

While talking about Hanna's friends, SEUNGRI asked, "Oh! How do you know BTS? You seem close with them."SEUNGRIHanna answered, "There is a member called J-HOPE in BTS. We used to go to the same music academy in Gwangju."

Her words instantly shocked SEUNGRI that they made him stammer a little.

SEUNGRI responded, "What? Are you talking about the music academy that I used to run?"SEUNGRIWhen Hanna clarified that it was in fact SEUNGRI's music academy, SEUNGRI commented in shock, "Seriously? BTS used to go to my academy? Why wasn't I aware of this until now?"

Hanna continued talking about BTS, "BTS is so cool! I went to see their concert before, and you know what? They walked down the stairs from the second floor during the opening."SEUNGRISEUNGRI raised his voice, "Hey! BIGBANG used to do that as well! Alright, I'll make sure you get to experience a helicopter ride the next time BIGBANG releases a new album. Happy?"

At the end of their conversation, SEUNGRI expressed his hope to become close to J-HOPE.

He pleaded Hanna, "Can you invite me when you meet your friends? I want to get to know them as well."SEUNGRIUntil couple of years ago, SEUNGRI used to run a music academy in Gwangju for a while, but he no longer runs it anymore.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC I Live Alone, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
