[SBS Star] IU Surprises Everyone with the Amount of Money She Donated This Year!

K-pop artist IU warmed the hearts of the public with generous donations she made in 2018.On December 28, ChildFund Korea announced that IU donated 100 million won (approximately 89,442 dollars) to the organization to help out the children in need.However, this is not the first time she surprised the public with a much-needed donation since she donated more than 400 million won (approximately 357,892 dollars) just this year.She made three donations to ChildFund Korea in 2018 including the first 100 million won she donated in May, the second 100 million won she delivered under her and her fan club's name 'UAENA' in September, and the last donation she made in December.Back in February, IU donated 25 million won (approximately 22,359 dollars) to her old high school to cover the entrance fee and the housing fee of five students who managed to get into a college but had a hard time spreading their wings because of their financial situations.IU has been constantly making donations to her school since 2013, and she even increased her donation starting last year to help the students with their tuition.In March, IU reached out to KOREA ASSOCIATION OF THE DEAF and asked them to take care of the elderly who are suffering from hearing loss while donating 50 million won (approximately 44,713 dollars) to the organization.Later on it turns out that her role 'Lee Ji-an' in tvN's drama 'My Mister', a woman who has a deaf grandmother inspired her to make such donation.IU also donated 10 million won (approximately 8,990 dollars) to Seungil Hope Foundation back in June as a part of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and help the foundation to build a hospital that is specifically designed for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).After seeing IU's generous donation throughout the year, fans commented, "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "I know that making donations are not easy. She's just amazing.", "I hope everyone could be happy thanks to her.", and so on.Meanwhile, IU will wrap up her 10th debut anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' on January 5, 2019 with the concert in Jeju.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Kakao M, ChildFund Korea, Seungil Hope Foundation, 'dlwlrma' Instagram, tvN's My Mister, Online Community)(SBS Star)