SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Surprises Everyone with the Amount of Money She Donated This Year!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU Surprises Everyone with the Amount of Money She Donated This Year!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.31 16:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IU Surprises Everyone with the Amount of Money She Donated This Year!
K-pop artist IU warmed the hearts of the public with generous donations she made in 2018.

On December 28, ChildFund Korea announced that IU donated 100 million won (approximately 89,442 dollars) to the organization to help out the children in need.

However, this is not the first time she surprised the public with a much-needed donation since she donated more than 400 million won (approximately 357,892 dollars) just this year.
IUShe made three donations to ChildFund Korea in 2018 including the first 100 million won she donated in May, the second 100 million won she delivered under her and her fan club's name 'UAENA' in September, and the last donation she made in December.

Back in February, IU donated 25 million won (approximately 22,359 dollars) to her old high school to cover the entrance fee and the housing fee of five students who managed to get into a college but had a hard time spreading their wings because of their financial situations.
IUIU has been constantly making donations to her school since 2013, and she even increased her donation starting last year to help the students with their tuition.

In March, IU reached out to KOREA ASSOCIATION OF THE DEAF and asked them to take care of the elderly who are suffering from hearing loss while donating 50 million won (approximately 44,713 dollars) to the organization.
IULater on it turns out that her role 'Lee Ji-an' in tvN's drama 'My Mister', a woman who has a deaf grandmother inspired her to make such donation.
IUIU also donated 10 million won (approximately 8,990 dollars) to Seungil Hope Foundation back in June as a part of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and help the foundation to build a hospital that is specifically  designed for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
IUAfter seeing IU's generous donation throughout the year, fans commented, "She truly is beautiful inside and out.", "I know that making donations are not easy. She's just amazing.", "I hope everyone could be happy thanks to her.", and so on.

Meanwhile, IU will wrap up her 10th debut anniversary concert 'dlwlrma' on January 5, 2019 with the concert in Jeju.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Kakao M, ChildFund Korea, Seungil Hope Foundation, 'dlwlrma' Instagram, tvN's My Mister, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호