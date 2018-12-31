SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Sweetly Protects BTOB Seo Eunkwang's Ears from the Cold
JIMIN of K-pop boy group was spotted protecting Seo Eunkwang of another K-pop boy group BTOB's ears from the cold.

On December 28, two pictures of JIMIN and Seo Eunkwang were shared online.

In the pictures, JIMIN puts his hands over Seo Eunkwang's ears and smiling beside him.

It is assumed JIMIN was making sure Seo Eunkwang's ears did not get cold in the freezing winter night even though his hands were also cold.JIMIN and Seo EunkwangJIMIN and Seo EunkwangThe pictures were taken when JIMIN and Seo Eunkwang were about to head back home at the end of KBS' year-end music festival '2018 Song Festival'.

BTS and BTOB were both invited to perform at '2018 KBS Song Festival', and Seo Eunkwang said to have taken a day off from the military to show support to other BTOB members on this day.BTOBAfter seeing this sweet moment of the two stars, fans commented, "Awww! JIMIN is so sweet and caring!", "I ship this friendship!", "JIMIN, I think my ears are cold too, can you please come and cover my ears with your hands as well?", and more.

Meanwhile, Seo Eunkwang has been serving his national mandatory duty as an active-soldier since August and JIMIN's group BTS is scheduled to continue its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12 with a concert in Japan.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'babysbreathJM' 'OFFICIALBTOB' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
