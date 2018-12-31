[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Hug and Kiss After Winning the Best Couple Award

Korean singers Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young shared a hug and kiss after winning the Best Couple Award at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'.On December 28, '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards' took place at Sangam-dong, Seoul.When Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young were announced as winners, they shyly laughed in surprise.After going up on the stage to deliver their acceptance speech, Hong Jin Young said, "I really wasn't expecting this at all. I wasn't even aware that we were nominated."She continued to share her thoughts, "I think many people liked us, because I joke around with Jong-kook a lot, and he reacts to them well. Thank you for this award!"Kim Jong-kook also commented, "It's the Best Couple Award, who else am I going to thank except Jin Young? I would like to thank Jin Young for always doing her best."Then, the host Park Su-hong asked Kim Jong-kook to kiss Hong Jin Young on her forehead and hug each other to celebrate the moment.Kim Jong-kook reluctantly kissed on Hong Jin Young's head, then they shared a warm hug.Their cute kiss and hug brought loud cheer from the audience.Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young have attracted great attention from viewers this year after many of them started spotting them seeming like they were developing feelings towards each other on SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man'.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Entertainment Awards)(SBS Star)