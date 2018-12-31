SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Hug and Kiss After Winning the Best Couple Award
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Hug and Kiss After Winning the Best Couple Award

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.31 11:45 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Hug and Kiss After Winning the Best Couple Award
Korean singers Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young shared a hug and kiss after winning the Best Couple Award at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'.

On December 28, '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards' took place at Sangam-dong, Seoul.

When Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young were announced as winners, they shyly laughed in surprise.Kim Jong-kookHong Jin YoungAfter going up on the stage to deliver their acceptance speech, Hong Jin Young said, "I really wasn't expecting this at all. I wasn't even aware that we were nominated."

She continued to share her thoughts, "I think many people liked us, because I joke around with Jong-kook a lot, and he reacts to them well. Thank you for this award!"Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungKim Jong-kook also commented, "It's the Best Couple Award, who else am I going to thank except Jin Young? I would like to thank Jin Young for always doing her best."Kim Jong-kookThen, the host Park Su-hong asked Kim Jong-kook to kiss Hong Jin Young on her forehead and hug each other to celebrate the moment.

Kim Jong-kook reluctantly kissed on Hong Jin Young's head, then they shared a warm hug.

Their cute kiss and hug brought loud cheer from the audience.
 

Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young have attracted great attention from viewers this year after many of them started spotting them seeming like they were developing feelings towards each other on SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man'. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Entertainment Awards)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호