[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Wins the Grand Prize at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'

Korean actor/singer Lee Seung Gi has won Daesang (grand prize) at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'.On December 28, '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards' was held at Sangam-dong, Seoul.On this day, Lee Seung Gi took his very first Daesang for doing an outstanding job as a member of cast on SBS' television show 'Master in the House'.After receiving the award, Lee Seung Gi nervously gave his acceptance speech, "I'm truly stunned. My heart is racing so fast right now."He calmed himself down and continued, "Since when I was young, I've dreamed of receiving Daesang one day. Now that I've received it, I feel a lot of weight of it. I'm getting mixed emotions right now."He went on, "My abilities did not bring me to Daesang. It's all because of the things I've learned from senior entertainers such as Yu Jae Seok, Shin Dong-yup, Kang Ho-dong, and more."Then, Lee Seung Gi thanked all production crew and co-members of 'Master in the House' as well as the employees at his agency, friends, family, and fans.Lee Seung Gi ended the speech by saying, "Many people worried when I first chose to join 'Master in the House', because it was a completely new show. I had just been discharged from the military and people advised me to join another show which was already stable."He added, "However, I managed to learn a lot by walking on this new path. I won't be afraid to take on new challenges in 2019 as well. I will keep walking on my own path even if I fail. Please keep supporting me. Thank you."At '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards', the other three members of 'Master in the House'―Yang Se-hyung, Lee Sang Yun, and Yook Sungjae also received meaningful awards.Yang Se-hyung received the Top Excellence Award and Yook Sungjae took the Excellence Award, and the Male Rookie Award went to Lee Sang Yun.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Entertainment Awards)(SBS Star)