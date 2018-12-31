SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Wins the Grand Prize at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Wins the Grand Prize at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.31 10:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Wins the Grand Prize at 2018 SBS Entertainment Awards
Korean actor/singer Lee Seung Gi has won Daesang (grand prize) at '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards'.

On December 28, '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards' was held at Sangam-dong, Seoul.

On this day, Lee Seung Gi took his very first Daesang for doing an outstanding job as a member of cast on SBS' television show 'Master in the House'.Lee Seung GiAfter receiving the award, Lee Seung Gi nervously gave his acceptance speech, "I'm truly stunned. My heart is racing so fast right now."

He calmed himself down and continued, "Since when I was young, I've dreamed of receiving Daesang one day. Now that I've received it, I feel a lot of weight of it. I'm getting mixed emotions right now."Lee Seung GiHe went on, "My abilities did not bring me to Daesang. It's all because of the things I've learned from senior entertainers such as Yu Jae Seok, Shin Dong-yup, Kang Ho-dong, and more."

Then, Lee Seung Gi thanked all production crew and co-members of 'Master in the House' as well as the employees at his agency, friends, family, and fans.Lee Seung GiLee Seung Gi ended the speech by saying, "Many people worried when I first chose to join 'Master in the House', because it was a completely new show. I had just been discharged from the military and people advised me to join another show which was already stable."

He added, "However, I managed to learn a lot by walking on this new path. I won't be afraid to take on new challenges in 2019 as well. I will keep walking on my own path even if I fail. Please keep supporting me. Thank you."
 

At '2018 SBS Entertainment Awards', the other three members of 'Master in the House'―Yang Se-hyung, Lee Sang Yun, and Yook Sungjae also received meaningful awards.

Yang Se-hyung received the Top Excellence Award and Yook Sungjae took the Excellence Award, and the Male Rookie Award went to Lee Sang Yun.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Entertainment Awards)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호