[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Celebrates BTS V's Birthday with a Cute Picture & Message!
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Celebrates BTS V's Birthday with a Cute Picture & Message!

Korean actor Park Bo Gum dropped an adorable picture of K-pop boy group BTS' V to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

On December 30, Park Bo Gum wrote on his social media account, "Happy birthday Tae-hyung (V's real name), who was born to be loved."
VIn the picture he posted along with a heart-warming note, V was posing in front of a beautiful garden while making a heart shape with his arms.

It seems like Park Bo Gum took this picture last year during their trip to Jeju island.
Park Bo Gum & VBoth of Park Bo Gum and V's fans could not help but be moved by their friendship since Park Bo Gum did not forget to celebrate V's birthday on time even though he is currently busy filming his drama 'Encounter'.

Also, especially this line, "Tae-hyung, who was born to be loved" truly well-describes his affection towards his dearest friend, V.

Park Bo Gum met V through KBS' music show 'Music Bank' a few years back when he was making appearance at the show as one of the hosts.
Park Bo Gum & VPark Bo Gum and V bonded pretty well over the years, and they even took a trip together last year.
Park Bo Gum & VAfter Park Bo Gum's post went viral, their fans commented, "Why can't I stop smiling?", "Now all they need is me. Count me in!", "Both of them are so handsome.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is currently sweeping the nation with his new drama 'Encounter', and BTS will resume their world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' on January 12, 2019 with the concert in Japan.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BOGUMMY' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)       
